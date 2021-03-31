Embu Level Five Hospital on the spot over lack of life support facilities

Embu Level Five Hospital’s ability to take care of patients in need of intensive care came to the fore once again when they could not attend to one of their own.

The doctor (name withheld) in charge of screening patients for admission at the outpatient department collapsed at his place of work and developed breathing difficulties but the hospital could only rush him to the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital (KUTRH) for lack of life support facilities.

Several sources in the hospital told KNA that after the doctor collapsed, he was rushed to the room designated as the ICU in an effort to save his life but the oxygen level in the system was too low.

“We had to take an oxygen cylinder from the emergency supplies for the theatre,” a medic added.

It was then that a decision was made to transfer him to the KUTRH, 100 kilometres away, in an ambulance.

Last week, Governor Martin Wambora and his Deputy David Kariuki, who is also in charge of the Health docket in the county government, defended the state of the hospital after it came under heavy criticism for not only providing some expected services but also for turning away patients in need of critical care.

Governor Wambora said the criticism was not only unfounded but “the work of haters” who wanted to score political points on the issue of the hospital.

In a video uploaded on Youtube, the hospital management took a news reporter on a tour of the facility in which they showed beds in what they said was the ICU and a machine they claimed was for making oxygen.

Staff at the hospital say the beds donated by Family and Equity banks are just beds as they do not have life support equipment that would enable them to give intensive care while the oxygen machine works on and off.

Among the people who had complained about poor services were Embu journalists after their colleague was admitted at the hospital with little attention for five days as his condition worsened.

He had to be moved to the Murang’a Level five for intensive care following the intervention of the journalists but he passed on three days later.

Another doctor revealed that results of confirmatory Covid-19 tests sent to Nairobi take too long to turn around or never come back.