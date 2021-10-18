Embu MCA petitions county to make public toilets disability friendly

A nominated Member of the County Assembly (MCA) in Embu County has petitioned the devolved unit to make public toilets disability friendly.

MCA Bernard Kandia said public toilets across the county were not usable by Persons with Disability (PWDs) due to their inaccessibility, space, layout, lighting and lack of proper equipment.

He said the lavatories were designed and constructed without considering people abled differently, in contravention of Section 27 of the constitution on discrimination of people on several grounds including disability.

Kandia demanded to know if the relevant department of Trade and Industrialization was aware of the problem and what steps the county government was taking to correct it.

In response, Trade Committee Chairman Masters Mwaniki speaking on behalf of County Executive Committee (CEC) Member for Trade, Tourism, Investment and Industrialization Dr. Joan Mwende, said the government was aware of the plight of PWDs in using public toilets.

Mwaniki said though this was a genuine concern that required prompt intervention, there was no budgetary allocation to fund modification of the toilets to make them disability friendly.

His statement did not go well with the petitioner and the Deputy Speaker Steve Simba who directed the Trade Committee to address the issue within the next 30 days and give a response on the way forward.

Simba who is also the MCA for Runyenjes Central Ward also proposed construction of a few new units of PWD-friendly ablution blocks to be used as benchmarks for standard public toilets.

The Trade Committee Chairman promised to push for funding of the project in the supplementary budget and asked his colleagues to rally behind him when he introduces the budget estimates for renovation of county public toilets.