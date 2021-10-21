Embu police probe death of three children in house fire

by Muraya Kamunde
SourceKNA
Police in Mbeere South Sub-county, Embu, have launched investigations into the death of three children who perished when their house caught fire in Rianguo Village, Gachuriri Location.

The three siblings aged 13, 9 and 1 year according to area Assistant Chief Collins Njeru, were in the house alone when the fire broke out at around 10 pm Monday night.

He said by the time police and villagers responded, the whole two-roomed timber house had been engulfed in the fire and their efforts to extinguish the fire did not bear any fruits.

The administrator said it was after the fire died down that they were able to dig through the debris where they discovered the charred remains of the children.

Preliminary investigations according to the chief indicate that the children had been sent home by their mother who operates a business at Yonda Market when darkness fell.

He noted that the mother has already been interrogated by detectives, as well as the boda boda operator who took them home.

He warned parents against leaving young children alone at home to prevent recurrence of such incidences.

The bodies of the minors were taken to Embu Level Five Hospital mortuary.

  

