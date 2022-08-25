Embu politician arraigned in court for assault

A politician in Embu was on Wednesday arraigned in court on assault charges after he was involved in an altercation with workers of an entertainment joint in Embu Town on Saturday, August 20.

Roy Mutembei who was vying for Kirimari Ward’s seat in Manyatta Constituency on a Jubilee Party ticket in the just concluded polls was charged with two counts of assault on waiters Francis Muriuki and Diana Wawira at Java Blue Lodge at around 3 pm on the material date.

Mutembei who appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Tony Kwambai denied the charges and was released on a Ksh 50, 000 bond or alternative cash bail of Sh30, 000 following an application by his lawyer Victor Anande.

The matter will come up for mention on September 8.