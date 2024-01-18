Embu residents endorse Affordable Housing Program

Embu County residents Thursday endorsed the affordable housing program, saying it will create opportunities for employment and business.

The residents who presented their views to a joint sitting of the Committee on Housing Urban Planning and Public works and the House Finance Committee of Parliament said the program was good for suppliers of building materials and the jua kali sector.

The residents who included Deputy Governor Kinyua Mugo, Senator Alexander Mundigi, Woman Representative Njoki Njeru and Manyatta Member of Parliament – MP Mukunji Gitonga said the project that already has 100 units ongoing at Majimbo in Embu town should be upscaled so that it covers all the four sub-county headquarters.

They were taking part in a public participation forum on the proposed amendments to the Affordable Housing Bill.

Emurua Dikirr MP Johannah Ng’eno who chaired the session assured them that all their views will be considered and added that members of the public can still send memoranda to parliament.