Embu residents urged to register with NHIF to scale up UHC

Residents of Embu County have been urged to register with NHIF as part of efforts to scale up the Universal Health Care program.

Health stakeholders said the registration for the cover would ensure the sick get quality medical cover without financial constraints.

Health stakeholders in Embu County have emphasized the need for residents to sign up with National Hospital Insurance Fund so as to access quality affordable health care.

Speaking during the Universal Health Care project flagship launch at the county, Embu level 5 Hospital CEO Simon Nyaga noted that many people who struggled to clear hospital bills were in a position to pay the monthly Ksh 500 required for NHIF to be covered.

The residents were also urged to make use of their NHIF cover to access reproductive services through programs such as the Linda mama initiative.

The county is targeting to fund the NHIF coverage of at least 12,000 needy residents but only 8,000 have registered so far. Universal Health Coverage is part of the president’s Big Four Agenda.