Embu suffers another fire, two bedroom house burnt to ashes

Another fire incident has occurred in Embu county at Kathuriri village in Runyenjes where a two bedroom house has been razed down.

No fatalities were reported during the incident which occurred on Tuesday evening at around 9PM.

This comes at a time when seven family members who died in a house fire last week were buried today(Tuesday) in Runyenjes.

The seven; Charles Kariuki aged 50 years, his wife Catherine Wanjiru 45, their children Judy Wanjiru 25, Mary Ann Murungi 13, Joel Njeru 7 and grandchildren Tumaini Blessing Wanjiru 5 and Prince Baraka 3 were burnt beyond recognition.

They died in a mysterious fire that razed their house while they were deeply asleep in Ngímarí village, Embu County October 2.

