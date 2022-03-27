Embu University, NCIC hold peace walk to advocate for peaceful elections

The University of Embu in collaboration with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission has held a peace walk to promote and advocate for peaceful elections.

The peace walk dubbed ‘Uchaguzi Bila Noma’ that saw hundreds of students walk around the town, aims to sensitize residents on the need to conduct peaceful campaigns and elections.

Speaking at the event National Cohesion and Integration Commission Deputy Director in charge of Civic Education and Advocacy Killian Nyambu noted that young people were instrumental in the campaign as they are often used by politicians to cause violence during the campaign period and after elections.

The director further called for deliberate measures and efforts to be made through advocacy programmes to avert chaos before, during and after elections.

Aspirants seeking various elective positions however have been urged to shun hateful and tribal politics with the commission adding that it is on the outlook for electoral offenders.