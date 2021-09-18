Embu Water and Sewerage Company workers issue strike notice

Embu Water and Sewerage Company workers have threatened to go on strike following a move by the Board of Directors to suspend the management team including the Managing Director.

The workers have now called on residents of Embu Town and environs to brace for tough times ahead as they are going to shut down all services in the days to come if the board does not reverse its decision.

“Kindly we urge you all to store enough water as we might be forced to shut down all the water services,” said Godfrey Kirimi, the Embu Branch Chair of Kenya County Government Workers Union.

They read malice in the move by BoD to give marching orders to the whole management team comprising five members. They said the move was an attempt to take over the company’s operations for BoD selfish gains.

“The BoD believes Ewasco is a cash cow to enrich themselves,” Kirimi remarked, adding that the dismissal of the team was procedural since it was done verbally and neither were they given the reasons why.

The irate workers who nearly brought business to a standstill at the company’s offices in Embu Town also accused the BoD of interfering with the company’s operations by attempting to be part of day-to-day running of the company which was solely the work of the management team.

The Branch vice Secretary, Kennedy Murathe, termed the move illegal as the management team had already gone to court and an injunction issued for a stay order pending determination of the dispute.

“Let the board go to court also and sort out the matter there without interfering with company’s operations,” Murathe said.