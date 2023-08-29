Embu Woman Rep gives teen mothers second chance at education

Embu Woman Rep Njoki Njeru has announced plans to have young girls who dropped out of school as a result of teen pregnancy go back to school next year.

Through the program dubbed “Restored Hope” the Woman Rep said this will assist many young girls who have fallen victim to early pregnancy realize their education and life goals.

“It is my desire to restore the dashed education goals of our young girls who did not manage to complete their secondary education as a result of early pregnancy,” she said.

Speaking while issuing the second tranche of the NGAAF bursaries amounting to Sh. 2.4 million to needy students, Njoki said they will soon start vetting the targeted beneficiaries across the twenty wards in the county so as to have them ready as schools reopen in January for the new calendar year.

“We want to ensure there is transparency in the exercise and that there is proper representation in all the wards,” she said.

She however said they will be enrolled in day schools so that they can be able to take care of their children after school.

Njoki added that once they are done with school, her office will also assist those who may wish to start small businesses with startup capital.

Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie who was the chief guest during the occasion held at University of Embu grounds hailed the initiative as a major milestone in giving the victims a second chance at education.

He said he will also look into ways of replicating the same program in his constituency as issues of early pregnancy are everywhere.