Embu’s Cherono wins this years Red cross half marathon

Judith Cherono from Embu County is this year’s winner of the Red cross half marathon that was held Sunday. Cherono timed 1hr 26.05 secs to clinch the title while Robert Ndiwa won the men’s category.

Cherono who was using the race to prepare for this year’s Berlin marathon timed 1hr 26 mins and 05 secs to cruise through to victory followed by Alice Kamunya in 1hr 26 mins and 36 secs while Cynthia Kosgei settled for the third spot clocking 1hr 28 mins. 38 secs.

The men’s category was won by Robert Ndiwa in 1hrs 13 mins and 15 secs followed by Jimna Kariuki and Peter Njoroge in the 2nd and 3rd positions clocking 1hr 13mins and 17 secs and 1hr 14mins and 31 secs respectively.

Meanwhile, the 10km race was won by Charles Kamau in 33mins 33 secs followed by Pius Karanja and Peter Kamau in the 2nd and 3rd spots.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



They timed 33 mins 55 seconds and 34 mins and 12 secs respectively. The race was aimed at raising funds for the physically challenged children at the Jomo Kenyatta children’s home in Embu.