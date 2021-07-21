Emerging Stars qualify for Cecafa U23 semi-final

by Maxwell Wasike

Reagan Otieno and Benson Omalla scored a goal each after the break, to send the Kenyans through to the Cecafa U23 Cup semi-finals after a comfortable win over South Sudan on Wednesday afternoon.

Having won the opening match against Djibouti 3-0, another win was all the Emerging Stars needed to advance. However, it was not going to be easy against their opponents who were playing their first game.

The Emerging Stars will now play the Group B winners in the last four.

Meanwhile, Burundi went top of Group B after a 3-0 win over Eritrea. The match was abandoned on Tuesday owing to heavy downfall in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia. By the time it was stopped, Burundi were leading by a solitary goal scored by Ismael Nsihimirimana in the 16th minute.

Kenya was pooled in Group C alongside South Sudan and Djibouti and head coach Stanley Okumbi has exuded confidence that the team will do well in the regional tourney.

“Our focus remains the same, to win the title,” Okumbi said.

Previously, the tourney featured senior players but with the new format, the tournament has now been reserved for under- 23 players with an allowance of only three senior players.0

  

