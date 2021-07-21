Emerging Stars qualify for Cecafa U23 semi-final

Reagan Otieno and Benson Omalla scored a goal each after the break, to send the Kenyans through to the Cecafa U23 Cup semi-finals after a comfortable win over South Sudan on Wednesday afternoon.

HONGERA to the Kenya's U20 Soccer Team the Emerging Stars for qualifying for the Semi Finals of the CECAFA U-23 Cup after the 2-0 win over South Sudan. Wishing you all the best at the Semifinals. pic.twitter.com/v1Pln5s7as — AMB.(Dr.) Amina C. Mohamed (@AMB_A_Mohammed) July 21, 2021

Having won the opening match against Djibouti 3-0, another win was all the Emerging Stars needed to advance. However, it was not going to be easy against their opponents who were playing their first game.

The Emerging Stars will now play the Group B winners in the last four.

F.T South Sudan 0-2 Kenya Two goals from Reagan Otieno and Benson Omala see the #EmergingStars through to the semis of the 2021 #CECAFAU23 Championships. The boys will face off with the winner from Group B.#Tunaweza pic.twitter.com/1YEHKSlwE1 — Harambee Stars (@Harambee__Stars) July 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Burundi went top of Group B after a 3-0 win over Eritrea. The match was abandoned on Tuesday owing to heavy downfall in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia. By the time it was stopped, Burundi were leading by a solitary goal scored by Ismael Nsihimirimana in the 16th minute.

Kenya was pooled in Group C alongside South Sudan and Djibouti and head coach Stanley Okumbi has exuded confidence that the team will do well in the regional tourney.

“Our focus remains the same, to win the title,” Okumbi said.

Previously, the tourney featured senior players but with the new format, the tournament has now been reserved for under- 23 players with an allowance of only three senior players.0