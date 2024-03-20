Emily Ngii open Kenya’s gold medal cabinet in All African Games

Emily Ngii Wamusyi opened Kenya’s gold hunting mission at the 2023 All African Games in Accra,Ghana after emerging victorious in the 20km walk race women’s final on Wednesday.

KDF’s Ngii clocked 1:38.07 to win the title, ahead of Ethiopia’s Masire Sintayehu and Azzi Asoud of Algeria, who settled for silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Seasoned Samuel Gathimba won silver in the men’s final.

The day’s gold and silver medals elevate Kenya to 19th in the medal table with 16 medals: 1 gold, 4 silver, and 11 bronze.