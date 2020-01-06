Emirates introduces limited offers for holiday planners

Emirates is offering jet-setters in Kenya with special 2020 roundtrip global fares to enable them to plan early for their next adventure.

For a limited time, people can look forward to great deals to key destinations in Emirates’ global network with special Business Class and Economy Class fares.

With return fares starting at less than $484 (Kshs 48,884), travellers have another compelling reason to embark on new adventures in 2020 and plan them in advance.

The fares are available until January 21st 2020 and are valid for travel from January 7th 2020 to November 30th 2020.

Below are some of the featured destinations and starting from fares:

DESTINATION Economy Class Fares From USD Business Class Fares From USD Dubai, UAE 484 1405 London, UK 776 2445 Beijing, China 823 4062

*First Class fares also available. Terms and conditions apply.

“We at Emirates believe in making every flight experience extraordinary. By making continued investments in refreshing the world’s biggest fleet of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, passengers travelling with Emirates are able to Fly Better on every single flight,” said Hendrik Du Preez Regional Manager Emirates East Africa.

With door-to-door chauffeur service and luxury on-ground lounges in select airports worldwide and onboard enhancements, travellers can Fly Better with a seamless travel experience.

An onboard shower spa, fine dining and lounge bar are some of the exclusive experiences for First Class travellers on-board the A380, while the Boeing 777 offers uncompromising luxury and privacy with an enclosed First Class Suite, and mood lighting set to provide unprecedented comfort for travellers, along with virtual windows and sleek leathery inspired by the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Exclusive wines, champagnes and spirits, along with regionally inspired gourmet meals ensure that that all palates are matched.

Passengers travelling on the Boeing 777 Business Class enjoy unprecedented levels of comfort with wider and more ergonomic seats; while First and Business Class passengers on board the A380 can socialise and enjoy drinks and canapes at the iconic Onboard Lounge.

Kick back, relax and choose from more than 4,500 channels of the latest TV and on-demand content in multiple languages with Emirates’ award-winning ice inflight entertainment system.

Passengers across all cabins can share their travel experience on social media and stay connected throughout the flight, with pre-loaded 20MB of free Wi-Fi data.

With the vibrant and dynamic city of Dubai as its hub, Emirates provides travellers with direct connections to more than 159 destinations in 85 countries and territories including 43 destinations in Europe; 17 in the Americas; 23 in Africa; 13 in the Middle East; and 17 in South Asia.

Emirates operates two flights to Dubai from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport departing at 1635hrs and 2245hrs.