Emma and  team win KCB East Africa Golf tour leg at Thika Sports Club

The four-ball of Emma Gachomba, Ann Kariuki, Judy Waihenya and Eunice Muthemba returned a combined score of 147 points to emerge as the overall team winners of the 20th leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour at the par 72 Thika Sports Club.

The event, graced by 220 golfers, saw the team of Liz Mocheche, Walsh Irungu, Wayne Cook and Ian Irungu return a combined score of 142 points to be named the second best team at the lush 18-hole course.

Commenting on the team’s performance after their victory, Gachomba said:

“We formed the group a few days before the tournament. Our aim was to play together and register a win to get a chance to participate at the tour’s grand finale. I am proud of each member of the team for putting a spirited fight in an event that was very competitive. After today’s victory, we will go back to training in preparation for the grand finale’’.

Handicap 7 Sam Njenga had a stellar performance on the fairway, the experienced golfer managed to return an impressive 41 stableford points to be crowned the overall winner of the day.

David Karuma, who plays off handicap 9, was also superior on the course. He returned 38 stableford points to bag the men’s winner award while Dr. Lucy Wanjiru, who plays off handicap 36, returned 41 points to clinch the lady winner award.

Allan Kirui, an avid golfer, who plays off handicap 21, returned 38 stableford points to scoop the staff winner award, beating handicap 12 Peter Mwaura who returned 37 points to emerge second.

Timothy Muita (Handicap 28) on the other hand returned 40 points to win the guest winner award. Jesse Kirunga (Handicap 36), a junior golfer, who showed immense potential, won the junior’s category with 40 points. Charles Musungu won the longest drive award in the men’s category while L. Apukey claimed it in the ladies’ section.