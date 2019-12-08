Emmanuel Bor, Mirriam Naktar win Imenti South road race

Emmanuel Bor from Nandi and Mirriam Naktar from Embu are the winners of 13th edition of the Imenti South 15km road race held Sunday in Meru County.

Bor braced the chilly weather to set a new record at 48 minutes and 32 seconds; lowering the time of 49 minutes and 24 seconds set by Moses Koech last year.

Lenai Lang’at and Alexander Mutiso finished in second and third positions in times of 48 and 39 seconds and 49 minutes and two seconds respectively.

In the ladies main race, Mirriam Naktar, who was competing in the race for the second time, crossed the finish line first in 52 minutes and 37 seconds, beating Beatrice Chepkemoi who was a distant second in 58 minutes and 15 seconds while Judith Chelono settled for the bronze in 59 minutes and 12 seconds.

Naktar also lowered last year’s time of 57 minutes and 8 seconds set by Evaline Chirchir.

The winners each pocketed a cash prize of 100, 000 shillings with second and third-placed finishers walking away with 50,000 and 25,000 shillings each respectively.

About 100 runners competed in the road race, themed: ‘running for healthy and wealthy living’.