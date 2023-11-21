Emmanuel Jal will headline a concert on Wednesday, November 29 at the Alliance Française in Nairobi alongside an electric live band of guitars, percussion and dance.

The event will feature legendary Hip hop artiste, Juliani and Nairobi’s Afrohouse changemakers: Euggy (Gondwana) and Ojwoook.

The concert follows the success of Jal’s latest release “Gorah” (with Nitefreak), which currently holds the No.1 spot on Beatport’s Afro House chart launched by Diplo’s Higher Ground label.

With Emmanuel Jal’s signature energizing performances, the event promises to be an unforgettable performance and showcase of his latest Afrohouse hits including “Chagu” (with Moblack/ Henrik Schwarz), “Hey Mama” (Euggy, Suraj, FNX Omar), “Birds” (with Folamour) and “Budah” (with Angelos & Keene).

This music extravaganza also serves as a platform for a noble cause. Sponsored by UN-Habitat, the concert aims to raise awareness about the thousands of refugees living in camps in Kenya and East Africa and urban settlements across the region.

All ticket sales will directly support those affected by conflict and displacement in Kenya and Uganda.

In addition to supporting the cause, Emmanuel Jal’s charity, Gua Africa will play a vital role in providing educational programs.

Gua Africa focuses primarily on offering education to refugees who have survived war and genocide, with a strong presence in Kenya.

The concert is further supported by NIDO: Nexim International, an organization dedicated to advancing wildlife protection, promoting access to education, and assisting communities in the third world in adapting to climate change through improved access to green energy technologies.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, 29th November

Time: 7-10 PM

Venue: Alliance Française de Nairobi, Garden Auditorium

Regular Tickets: Ksh 1,500 / At the Door: Ksh 2,000

VIP: (includes private dinner with Emmanuel Jal) Ksh 12,000