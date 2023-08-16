Emmanuel Juma appointed as Foreign Affairs head of Communication

Renowned journalist Emmanuel Juma has been appointed as the head of communication in the office of the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.



“Mr Juma brings a wealth of experience in all media areas and has the personality, creativity and drive to enable the Ministry communicate its Foreign and Diapora positions more effectively,’ said CS Alfred Mutua.

The CS noted that the the Ministry will be holding regular press conferences starting from this September to brief the public on foreign and diaspora matters.

“ The media sessions, to be named The Foreign Brief, will be presided over either by myself or in my absence, by either of the Ministry’s two Principal Secretaries, Roseline Njogu for Diaspora Affairs and Korir Sing’Oei, Foreign Affairs,’ added Mutua.

