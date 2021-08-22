Wanyonyi unstoppable as he clinches gold for Kenya in the 800m

Emmanuel Wanyonyi ensured Kenya reigns supreme in the 800m bagging a gold medal in championship record during the last day of the World Athletics Under 20 Championships at the Kasarani stadium.

The energetic Wanyonyi who hails from Tranz Nzoia county out-sprinted silver medalist and Algeria’s Mohammed Ali with 200M to go to cross the finish line in a new championship record of 1 minute 43.76 seconds with compatriot Noah Kibet also setting a personal best time of 1:44.88 for the bronze

That's how you win a world U20 title on home soil! 🙌 Emmanuel Wanyonyi 🇰🇪 smashes the #WorldAthleticsU20 championship record in 1:43.76 to take gold for the host nation. pic.twitter.com/gF8zyXQYCn — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 22, 2021

A 17-year-old talent guided by former world 800m champion Janeth Jepkosgei in the running mecca of Eldoret, executed his race to perfection to become the world U20 champion, crossing the finish line in the eighth fastest time in the world this year in open competition.

That is 0.03 faster than Nijel Amos’ 2012 championship record, the year that the Botswana International went on to become the Olympic silver medallist behind David Rudisha at the London Olympic Games.

“It was getting tough for me and I had to give all,am happy being a World champion and I dedicate the win to my mum.Running a time of 1:43.76 at high altitude and setting a championship record has just confirmed that indeed I am good in this race.I will keep pushing to see how much I can lower my new personal best. Who knows, maybe I can one day bring down Rudisha’s world record.” he said.

An incredible race in the men’s 800m men @WAU20Nairobi21. Emmanuel Wanyonyi runs a championship record and wins gold for Kenya. Mohamed Ali Gouaned 2nd(1:44:45) and Noah Kibet comes third with 1:44:88. Congratulations. pic.twitter.com/bqo7e10UYQ — David Rudisha (@rudishadavid) August 22, 2021

That’s the rare air that Wanyonyi now occupies and he is young enough to defend his title at the next edition of the World U20s in Cali, Colombia next year.

Kenya has won an olympic gold medal in the two laps race since 2008 and Wanyonyi’s win proves Kenya’s dominance over the distance continues.