The Television Academy has officially announced the dates for the 2021 Emmy Awards.

The 73rd Emmy Awards have been slated for Sunday, September 19th, from 8:00-11:00 PM, live ET. The awards will be broadcast live on the American CBS channel and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The host(s), producers and venue for the 73rd Emmy Awards will be announced at a later date.

The world is still in a bit of limbo right now, (see COVID), which is why the Television Academy will likely wait a beat before determining if it will be safe to return the Emmys to some sort of normal event. Last year, the event was held remotely with host Jimmy Kimmel and a handful of presenters inside the Staples Center, and most nominees and winners dialing in remotely.

The Emmy Awards celebrates those who have excelled on film by recognizing their achievements through accolades and awards.

