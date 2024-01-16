Home Celebrity Emmys 2024: The looks and fashion from the red carpet CelebrityEntertainmentFashionFashion & BeautyLifestyle Emmys 2024: The looks and fashion from the red carpet By BBC - January 16, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Stars of the small screen are walking the red carpet at the 75th Emmy Awards, which are being held in Los Angeles. Here are a few pictures from the red carpet so far – more to follow. Kieran Culkin, who arrived with his wife Jazz Charton, is nominated for his performance in Succession/REUTERS Ali Wong, fresh from winning a Golden Globe last week, is nominated for her performance in Beef/GETTY IMAGES Wednesday star Jenna Ortega is up for best comedy actress/GETTY IMAGES Ayo Edebiri is a favourite to win Best Supporting Comedy Actress for her performance in The Bear/GETTY IMAGES Pedro Pascal is nominated for lead actor in the drama series The Last of Us/GETTY IMAGES Bella Ramsey is also nominated for her performance in The Last of Us/GETTY IMAGES Hannah Waddingham, a previous Emmy winner, is nominated again for her role in Ted Lasso/GETTY IMAGES Jennifer Coolidge is nominated for The White Lotus – the same role that previously won her an Emmy/GETTY IMAGES Only Murders in the Building, which stars Selena Gomez, is nominated for prizes including best comedy series/GETTY IMAGES Sarah Snook is a favourite to win best drama actress for her role in Succession/GETTY IMAGES Dominique Fishback is nominated for her performance in the limited series Swarm/GETTY IMAGES The stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race represented the series which is nominated for best reality competition programme/GETTY IMAGES Claire Danes is nominated for her supporting role in Fleishman Is in Trouble/GETTY IMAGES Maria Bello is nominated for her performance in Netflix’s road rage comedy Beef/GETTY IMAGES Jessica Chastain is nominated for her role in George & Tammy/GETTY IMAGES Laverne Cox, the Orange is the New Black actress, hosted the red carpet pre-show/GETTY IMAGES J Smith-Cameron is nominated for her performance in Succession/GETTY IMAGES Joy Sunday stars in Wednesday, one of the big nominees in the comedy categories/GETTY IMAGES Better Call Saul star Giancarlo Esposito, who also appeared in Breaking Bad arrived wearing a maroon suit/GETTY IMAGES Daisy Jones & The Six star Riley Keough walked the red carpet with her grandmother Priscilla Presley/GETTY IMAGES Quinta Brunson is nominated for her role in the comedy series Abbott Elementary/GETTY IMAGES Fleishman Is in Trouble star Jesse Eisenberg played it safe in a black suit/GETTY IMAGES Jeff Bridges, nominated for his role in The Old Man, walked the red carpet with his wife Susan Geston/GETTY IMAGES Daniel Radcliffe, who stars in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, showed up with none other than Weird Al Yankovic/GETTY IMAGES BBC + posts BBC #molongui-disabled-link Iceland volcano eruption spills lava into town setting houses on fire BBC #molongui-disabled-link Second batch of Epstein court documents released BBC #molongui-disabled-link Israel outlines its plans for Gaza after war BBC #molongui-disabled-link Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri killed in Beirut blast RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Arts & Culture Jamaican wins coveted TS Eliot book prize Entertainment Kitale Film Festival unveils 2024 lineup Entertainment Dr Paula Kahumbu expresses delight at Emmy nod EDITOR PICKS Tame debt appetite, Controller of Budget tells MPs Regina Manyara - September 22, 2023 Gachagua to Governors: No El Nino money for Counties, utilise emergency funds Prudence Wanza - November 22, 2023 African countries urge Russia to reconsider broken grain deal KBC Digital - July 28, 2023 El-Nino preparedness: Counties, development partners to meet with National Gov’t Beth Nyaga - September 30, 2023