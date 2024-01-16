Stars of the small screen are walking the red carpet at the 75th Emmy Awards, which are being held in Los Angeles.

Here are a few pictures from the red carpet so far – more to follow.

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los AngelesREUTERS
Ali Wong at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles,GETTY IMAGES
Jenna Ortega at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los AngelesGETTY IMAGES
Ayo Edebiri at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaGETTY IMAGES
Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles,GETTY IMAGES
Bella Ramsey at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los AngelesGETTY IMAGES
Hannah Waddingham attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024GETTY IMAGES
Jennifer Coolidge attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los AngelesJennifer Coolidge is nominated for The White Lotus – the same role that previously won her an Emmy/GETTY IMAGES
Selena Gomez attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaGETTY IMAGES
Sarah Snook attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.Sarah Snook is a favourite to win best drama actress for her role in Succession/GETTY IMAGES
Dominique Fishback attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. January 15, 2024Dominique Fishback is nominated for her performance in the limited series Swarm/GETTY IMAGES
Drag artists from Rupaul's Drag Race arrive for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024.The stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race represented the series which is nominated for best reality competition programme/GETTY IMAGES
Claire Danes attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaClaire Danes is nominated for her supporting role in Fleishman Is in Trouble/GETTY IMAGES
Maria Bello attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.GETTY IMAGES
Jessica Chastain attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaGETTY IMAGES
Laverne Cox at the 75th Primetime Emmy AwardsGETTY IMAGES
J. Smith-Cameron and Kenneth Lonergan attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los AngelesJ Smith-Cameron is nominated for her performance in Succession/GETTY IMAGES
Joy Sunday attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024GETTY IMAGES
Giancarlo Esposito attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaGETTY IMAGES
Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaGETTY IMAGES
US actress Quinta Brunson arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los AngelesQuinta Brunson is nominated for her role in the comedy series Abbott Elementary/GETTY IMAGES
Jesse Eisenberg attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los AngelesGETTY IMAGES
Jeff Bridges and Susan Geston attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaGETTY IMAGES
Daniel Radcliffe and Weird Al Yankovic attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los AngelesGETTY IMAGES
