Emotions run high in Embu at burial of 7 family members

Emotions run high in Runyenjes constituency, Embu county during the funeral service of seven family members who perished in a house fire last week.

Relatives, neighbours, friends and government representatives were among hundreds of mourners who came together to give the departed souls a dignified send-off.

Caskets bearing the remains of the departed relatives were placed in a tent erected in the middle of the school’s playing field, where a prayer service was conducted.

Somber mood as the funeral service of seven family members who perished in a house inferno a week ago is underway at DEB Gichiche primary school – Runyenjes Constituency. Several leaders led by Embu governor Cecily Mbarire are in attendance. ^JM#TheGreatKBC pic.twitter.com/caxTZtIBtH — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) October 11, 2022

Each coffin, had a cross bearing the names of the victims, their date of birth and when they died, starting with the couple, their three children and two grandchildren.

Embu governor Cecily Mbarire described the tragedy as a big loss. The victims who will be buried in one grave are Charles Kariuki aged 50 years his wife Catherine Wanjiru 45, their children Judy Wanjiru 25, Mary Ann Murungi 13, Joel Njeru 7 and grandchildren Tumaini Blessing Wanjiru 5 and Prince Baraka 3.

By the time of publishing the funeral service was underway.

They died in a mysterious fire that razed their house while they were deeply asleep in Ngímarí village, Embu County October 2.

