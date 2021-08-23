Employees urged to upscale savings to NSSF

by Christine Muchira
SourceChristine Muchira/Kennedy Epalat
Tags
NSSF

The National Social Security Fund – NSSF has been urged to sensitize Kenyans through the media on the need to embrace a saving culture among Kenyans in order to ensure social security after active employment.

Addressing journalists under the Kenya Union of Journalists at a forum organized by the NSSF in Naivasha over the weekend, the CEO of the Media Council of Kenya David Omwoyo noted that many people die five years after retirement due to financial challenges, adding that the problem has been further exacerbated by the loss of jobs occasioned by the COVID 19 pandemic.

Omwoyo decried the lack of training among journalists on NSSF saying: ” Government employees have some training on social security, but journalists rarely have this information. And if journalists don’t have this information, then it means Kenyans don’t know ”

Earlier, the Communication Manager of NSSF Dr. Christopher Khisa urged employees to upscale their savings to the NSSF, so that they can lead comfortable lives after retirement.

This is after it emerged that 47 per cent of retirees are dependent on relatives for their livelihood.

  

Latest posts

UNCTAD launches open call for photos to shape trade, development narrative

Christine Muchira

Boost for TVETs as 25 lecturers enroll in Huawei-sponsored training

Eric Biegon

Smuggled ethanol with Kshs. 2M in tax value intercepted in Busia

Ronald Owili

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More