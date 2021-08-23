Employees urged to upscale savings to NSSF

The National Social Security Fund – NSSF has been urged to sensitize Kenyans through the media on the need to embrace a saving culture among Kenyans in order to ensure social security after active employment.

Addressing journalists under the Kenya Union of Journalists at a forum organized by the NSSF in Naivasha over the weekend, the CEO of the Media Council of Kenya David Omwoyo noted that many people die five years after retirement due to financial challenges, adding that the problem has been further exacerbated by the loss of jobs occasioned by the COVID 19 pandemic.

Omwoyo decried the lack of training among journalists on NSSF saying: ” Government employees have some training on social security, but journalists rarely have this information. And if journalists don’t have this information, then it means Kenyans don’t know ”

“Social security sensitisation is crucial because hardly a week passes without Kenyans in employment being asked to support people who retired/ leave employment and fall into hard times.Journalists are most affected which means most of us are not ready to retire”,-@DavidOmwoyo — Media Council of Kenya (@MediaCouncilK) August 21, 2021

Earlier, the Communication Manager of NSSF Dr. Christopher Khisa urged employees to upscale their savings to the NSSF, so that they can lead comfortable lives after retirement.

Dr Christopher Khisa: How much are you saving for your retirement? Can you survive on Ksh.400 a month? @KhisaC #SocialSecurityWeek #LeaveNoOneBehind pic.twitter.com/xZZn4L2t6s — NSSF_ke (@NSSF_ke) August 21, 2021

This is after it emerged that 47 per cent of retirees are dependent on relatives for their livelihood.