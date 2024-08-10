Empress of Revolt: Book on freedom fighter Mekatilili wa Menza out

A book tracing the life and times of one of Kenya’s earliest freedom fighters Mekatilili wa Menza has been released.

Female freedom fighter Mekatilili wa Menza, who led the coastal people to resist British colonial rule in the early 20th century was honoured in a book titled ‘Empress of Revolt’ by Neema Gakweli Warrakah.

The author Neema in an interview with KNA in Mombasa says she is excited to write a book on the legendary freedom fighter Menza who gallantly fought for independence from British colonial rule.

Mekatilili Wa Menza is believed to have been born in the 1840s and is said to be one of Kenya’s earliest freedom fighters.

She was born in Mutara wa Tsatsu Ganze village in Kilifi County, and her birth name was Mnyazi wa Menza.

Mekatilili organized the Giriama people to rebel against the British who threatened their sovereignty and freedom with forced labour and taxation.

Menza died in the 1920s of natural causes and the Mekatilili wa Menza festival is held every August in her native county in her memory.

The novel on the freedom fighter “Empress of Revolt” for the motherland’s soul is set for launch in the port city of Mombasa next week where the author will take the stage to explain the multiple perspectives the new book offers.

Neema, whose writing is deeply rooted in her Mijikenda heritage invites readers on a captivating journey through the landscapes of imagination and the essence of cultural heritage.

She says the story of the Mijikenda is one of courage, resistance, and the unbreakable bond between people and their land.

The author stated that Mekatilili was among the few genuine heroes and heroines who had fought gallantly and laid down her dear life while safeguarding the motherland.

Neema accompanied by her German partner Christian Weiss says she is happy to pen the 268-page book that brings to life the almost forgotten history of the great heroine of Kenya’s colonial past.

She says that together with her German partner they undertook the task of writing the book on Mekatilili and had uncovered many hitherto hidden aspects of the freedom fighter’s life and times.

Mekatilili wa Menza was one of the highly revered heroes and freedom fighters of Kenya and was once exiled to Kisii by the British for launching a relentless struggle against the colonial regime.

Neema says she hopes her new book will help the people remember Mekatilili wa Menza’s rich legacy and emulate her heroic spirit and also to celebrate women who fought for independence.

Born in Mombasa and later honed by the disciplines of nursing in Germany the author stands at the nexus of neurology, psychiatry, and profound storytelling.

Neema a native of Kwale, says as a child growing up in Mombasa she found solace in book reading and writing short stories.

She says she traversed Kilifi the home county of Mekatilili and met with revered Kaya elders who told her the sacrifices laid down by the heroine who had fought gallantly against mighty British forces.

“There is a need to immortalize the memory and reflections of freedom heroes and heroines since their sacrifices and services for the motherland were matchless,” said Neema.

She went further ‘as a budding writer I have decided to venture and write about the life and times of Mekatilili wa Menza and I want to encourage other writers to document the lives of our unsung freedom fighters and great personalities whom the young and upcoming generations must know’.

Neema says it is her hope that the book on the freedom fighter will find favor with the Ministry of Education and have it introduced as a set book in schools and create awareness among the younger generation on the great freedom fighter.

The author who urges Kenyans to embrace the reading culture says she is happy to play a role in promoting the importance of reading and storytelling for posterity.

Christian Weiss noted that he decided to support his author partner in recognition of the great services she rendered to society in terms of book writing on people who fought gallantly and laid down their lives while safeguarding their motherland.

Alawy Abzein a Mombasa-based book lover lauded the writer’s work on the female freedom fighter and urged other authors to do more research on the life and times of other freedom fighters of the motherland.

Abzein says there is a need to search for lesser-known freedom fighters in Kenya’s freedom struggle and historical battles and chronicle their roles in books for posterity.

He says books have the power to make people feel they could make a difference in the world aligned with global competitiveness.