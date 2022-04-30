Emulate Kibaki by respecting God and church, Archbishop Muheria tells politicians

The Catholic Church has once again reiterated that political speeches will not be allowed during the requiem mass of the late retired president Mwai Kibaki that is underway in Othaya ahead of his burial in the afternoon.

Thousands of mourners, led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, national, religious, cultural and local leaders, are attending the State Burial Service at Approved School Grounds. whose burial will take place today at his Munyange home, in Nyeri County.

Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria who is presiding over Kibaki’s final holy mass warned that the ceremony will be devoid of politics as requested by Kibaki’s family.

Former President Mwai Kibaki was a Catholic faithful and attended masses in Nairobi and Nyeri.

The outspoken Archbishop who played a lead role at the peak of the Covid pandemic as the chair of the Interfaith Council on the National Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic expressed the desire of the family that their father, Kenya’s third President be sent off the same way he lived, a simple life albeit an extraordinary political career.

“The desire of the family of former President Mwai Kibaki is for him to be sent off in the same way he lived; with simplicity. We will not have any political speeches, but rather, deliver our tributes as a nation and as people of God” he told mourners.

Kibaki who led the country for 10 years, left an indelible mark for turning Kenya’s economy into one of the fastest-growing regionally and internationally. He was admired for his non-confrontational leadership style earning the monicker the gentleman of politics.

After leaving the presidency in 2013, Kibaki led a quiet life and avoided being dragged into politics or the public eye.

Just like what happened during the state funeral held Friday at Nyayo stadium, Muheria said only a few tributes will be allowed.

“It is not power, neither might nor opulence that makes a great man,” he said adding that the leaders present should respect the great son of Kenya, Africa, a statesman and their mentor.

He urged the leaders to emulate Kibaki’s humility and respect the church and God. He gave examples of how Mzee Kibaki visited the church many times with his family and even went on to kneel during mass despite old age.

“Many leaders come to our churches to converse with the phone. We Kenyans want to turn our places of worship into rowdy gatherings, and sometimes political gatherings. Return to God what is God’s and give him space. Let us learn from Kibaki” The Archbishop appealed in his sermon that focused on humility and forgiveness.

He called for peace as he challenged politicians not only this electioneering period to allow God to sanitise their toxic mouths.

“ He [Kibaki] always joked but he was respectful. We need a special sanitiser to disinfect our toxic mouths. May God grant us the grace, fly high towards God. Ask for forgiveness and embrace each other and our political competitors…..We should be authentically patriotic ” he observed.

He implored Kenyans to shake off hatred that has reigned in the hearts of many as a result of offence.

(Kibaki) knew how to forgive and he never took offence. Why are we Kenyans so easily cheated and lied to, hijacked to hatred of our own brother and sister? Today, he would tell us to love the other Kenyan.

The Archbishop was assisted by Bishop Peter Kihara of Marsabit Catholic Diocese and Bishop Emeritus Philip Sulumeti, retired Bishop of Kakamega.