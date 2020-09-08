Emurua Dikirr MP Ng’eno to face criminal charges for hate speech

The Director of Public Prosecutions has ordered the immediate Prosecution of Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johana Ng’eno for hate speech.

In a statement, DPP Noordin Haji said his office received a file from the Inspector General of Police in relation to allegations that the MP had uttered threatening, abusive and insulting words in a public gathering in his constituency.

Upon review of the file, the DPP concluded that, “on Saturday 5th September 2020, the MP uttered words which were threatening, abusive and insulting and were intended to stir up ethnic animosity among communities residing in Trans Mara area.”

The DPP says the conduct of the MP was offensive and likely to provoke a breach of peace in the area.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“I am satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to initiate the prosecution of the MP under the National Cohesion and Integration Act 2008.” He says.

The DPP further argues that it is in public interest to prefer charges against the suspect as his actions may open old wounds and incite the different communities in the area against each other owing to the fact that Mau forest has been an area of contention.

Haji has further warned leaders fanning hate and sowing seeds of discord that they will not be tolerated.

Ng’eno will now face criminal charges for hate speech, with the DPP urging Kenyans to resist and report any attempt to breach of peace.

Haji says perpetrators of hate speech, incitement will face the full wrath of the law regardless of their social standing in society.