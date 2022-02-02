‘Encanto’ scores No. 1 billboard hit for Disney

“We don’t talk about Bruno” lands at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Apparently, everyone who has watched the Disney animation Encanto wants to talk about Bruno.

Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing Frozen’s “Let It Go” and becoming the first Disney song to top the charts in 29 years.

Since the movie’s premiere in December last year, the song written by Lin Manuel-Miranda has been moving through the Billboard charts, landing at No.1 this week. The song has since become even more popular than “Let It Go”. According to Billboard magazine, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” rose through the ranks following 34.9 million streams of the ensemble song, which also set the record for the most credited recording artists ever on a Hot 100 No. 1 track, having been performed by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto cast.

Encanto is still screening in select cinemas across Nairobi.