End of an era as Kenya’s oldest lion bites the dust

Written By: Nicholas Kigondu/Stanley Mbugua
20

The rein of Maasai Mara’s most famous lion has ended after 16 years of total dominance in the game reserve triggering an outpouring of tributes from those who had witnessed his marvels.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Among those who eulogised the iconic lion nicknamed “Olorpapit” included conservationists and wildlife lovers who had interacted with the big cat.

Also Read  A record1,459 test positive for Covid-19 as infection rate rises

The elderly lion, that had roamed the vast game reserve like a colossus, breathed his last on Tuesday with the park management attributing his death to natural causes.

Also Read  3 medical officers arrested over child trafficking arraigned in court
The lion’s condition attracted the attention of park management earlier this year. It was however treated and monitored closely by park rangers.

The lion is said to have been weak for the past few years with his health deteriorating when he was attacked by younger territorial lions a few weeks ago.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The lion’s condition had attracted the attention of Kenya wildlife service officials earlier this year after frail looking images of the cat circulated on social media.

Also Read  We're committed to modernization of security sector, Uhuru reiterates

The lion had gained acclaim for its dominance shuttling between the different prides where its lineage is spread.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Kigondu Nicholas

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR