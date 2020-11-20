End of an era as Kenya’s oldest lion bites the dust

The rein of Maasai Mara’s most famous lion has ended after 16 years of total dominance in the game reserve triggering an outpouring of tributes from those who had witnessed his marvels.

Among those who eulogised the iconic lion nicknamed “Olorpapit” included conservationists and wildlife lovers who had interacted with the big cat.

The elderly lion, that had roamed the vast game reserve like a colossus, breathed his last on Tuesday with the park management attributing his death to natural causes.

The lion is said to have been weak for the past few years with his health deteriorating when he was attacked by younger territorial lions a few weeks ago.

The lion’s condition had attracted the attention of Kenya wildlife service officials earlier this year after frail looking images of the cat circulated on social media.

The lion had gained acclaim for its dominance shuttling between the different prides where its lineage is spread.