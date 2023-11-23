End of an era as last KCPE cohort take a bow

It was a historic moment for the country as education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu announced this year’s KCPE examination results in what marked the end of an era for the exams after 38 years.

8,523 candidates representing 0.6% of the 1,406,557 who sat for this year’s examinations attained 400 marks and above a drop from the 2022 performance which saw 9,443 candidates attain the same fate.

Since 1985, a total of 26,067,181 candidates have been examined during the KCPE Examination.

This year’s candidates were among the worst hit by COVID-19 pandemic that forced them out of class for an extended period of time as the globe struggled with the adverse effects of the virus.

The release of the results marked the end of summative learning in primary school, now replaced by the competency based model of learning which emphasizes on both formative and summative assessment focusing more on varied outcomes of a learning process including knowledge, skills and attitudes applied over a learning period.

As the about 1.4 million candidates transition to form one next year, the inaugural CBC class will be progressing to Grade 8 domiciled under the junior secondary schools.

Implementation of the new curriculum was advised by the Presidential Working Party on Education reforms which was appointed by President William Ruto whose report provided a clear roadmap following hiccups during its introduction.

“Currently, we are preparing a Sessional Paper, and necessary draft legislation, for submission to Parliament for consideration. Once passed, the documents will anchor most of the recommendations of the Presidential Working Party Report.” Said Machogu as he released the 2023 KCPE examination results.

Under the competency based curriculum, which is now phasing out the 8-4-4 system, learners will transition through pathways and be assessed at Grade 3(Kenya Early Years Assessment), Grade 6(Kenya Primary School Education Assessment), Grade 9(Kenya Middle Years Assessment) and at Grade 12(Kenya Certificate of Basic Education) with the results acting as a monitoring tool for the achievements attained by learners under the CBC system.

The education system comprises a continuous assessment which is carried out during early years, middle school and at senior school and the school-based assessment which starts from Grade 4 to Grade 12.

“As per plan, the first cohort of the CBC learners will transition to Grade 8 in January. All education indicators show that the cohort is undergoing quality learning and teaching. I wish to assure the country that all curriculum materials are in place to support the learners.” Assured Machogu on the new education model.

The about 1.2 million candidates who sat for their KPSEA examinations this year will however have to wait a little longer for their results with the Kenya National Examination Council set to release the results at a later date.

They sat for 12 subjects that were consolidated into five areas which included Mathematics, English, Kiswahili, Integrated Science (I.S) which entails Home Science, Agriculture, Science and Tech, and Physical Health. They were also assessed in Creative and Social Sciences comprising Arts and Craft, Music, Social Studies, and Religious Education marking the end of the primary school cycle ahead of their transitioning to junior secondary.

The examinations accounted for only 40 percent with classroom-based assessment across Grades 4, 5 and 6 accounting for the remaining 60 percent.

The learners will again be subjected to formal assessment at Grade 9 where they will once again be formatively assessed with a summative assessment at the end of Junior Secondary School.

Their scores and preferences will be used for placement in senior secondary school where they will follow one of their preferred career pathways that includes talent Pillar, Languages and the Social Sciences Pillar, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) pillar before proceeding to tertiary and university education.