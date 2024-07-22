End of Water rationing as bulk water project benefits 400,000 Kirinyaga residents 

Over 400,000 residents of Kirinyaga County are now enjoying steady supply of clean water thanks to the new Kerugoya-Kutus Bulk Water Project.

The project that sources its water from Kiringa and Thiba rivers, has increased water production from 10,000 cubic meters to 30,000 per day thus ending perennial water shortages in most parts of the county.

Governor Anne Waiguru has said that the project that has been actualized through collaborative efforts between the national and county government is a great milestone towards provision of universal access to clean and affordable water in the county.

She said that some of the towns that are largely benefitting from the project include Kagumo, Kagio, Kerugoya, Sagana, Makutano, Kandongu, Kangai, Mutithi, adding that her administration is lobbying for extension of parallel line from the intake to serve upper Gichugu residents from Karumandi, Baragwi, Kabare and Njukiini wards.

The project that is being managed by the County Government through Kirinyaga Water and Sanitation Company (KIRIWASCO) has enabled a continuous 24-hour service up from the previous 18-hours service thus reducing water shortage and rationing.

The County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Environment, Water and Irrigation, James Kinyua has noted that with an excess of 20,000 cubic meters of water produced per day, water services will now be extended to underserved areas.

“The project’s treatment plant at Muratiri has also enabled the reduction of water turbidity to zero and we can assure our residents that the quality of water has greatly improved and can be consumed from tap to mouth. We conduct monthly testing to ensure that the quality is maintained.” He said, noting that clean water will significantly reduce the prevalence of water-borne diseases and have a positive impact on socio-economic standards of the county.

Apart from enhancing water production and supply, the project has significantly addressed water loss during distribution thus reducing non-revenue water which in turn increases the county’s revenue.

Residents have hailed the project as “the long-awaited solution to the water woes in the county” since they are now enjoying clean water which is critical to their health wellbeing.

Idd Abdul, a resident of Kerugoya town, thanked Governor Waiguru for addressing the water challenges that residents faced, including inadequate supply that occasioned rationing.

“We are grateful that the situation has changed and we can now access clean water every day which goes a long way in prevention of diseases such as typhoid,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by James Wahome, a resident of Muratiri who noted that they are now assured of clean domestic water that has improved their hygiene.

Simon Wanjohi, a resident of Sagana town, expressed his gratitude to the County Government for addressing the water issues.

“As a user of the new supply line, I’m thankful that we now have a solution to water rationing problems that we faced constantly whereby we only had water once or twice a week.” He noted.

In its efforts to improve access to domestic and irrigation water, Kirinyaga County Government has invested in almost 100 water projects across all wards, including sinking boreholes, constructing and distributing water tanks, and providing water pipes and fittings for improved water connectivity.