End of year Cabinet recess to commence on Tuesday

The 2020 End of Year Cabinet Recess will commence on Tuesday, 22nd December 2020 and end on Sunday, 3rd January 2021.

Through a release, the Head of Pubilc Service Joseph Kinyua noted that during the recess, presidential engagements would continue uninterrupted while the calendar of the National Security Council (NSC) and the National Security Council Advisory Committee (NSAC) would also continue as planned.

Kinyua further noted that Cabinet, Cabinet Committees and Technical Committees would not have any scheduled engagements unless otherwise directed by His Excellency the President for urgent business, cases of national emergency, or any other exceptional circumstances.

Members of Cabinet (excluding those who are members of the National Security Council and National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus) will, however, be allowed to take leave from office subject to the prior approval of the President.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Head of Public Service in addition said that the end year recess would give members of Cabinet a scheduled break from weekly Cabinet Committee Meetings and an opportunity to honour and spend the festive season with their families ahead of a busy and momentous new year.

“In that regard, the 2021 Cabinet Calendar and Agenda shall anchor Kenya’s Covid-19 Recovery Efforts by spearheading recovery and resurgence strategies for the enduring benefit of Kenya,” said Kinyua.