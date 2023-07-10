End violence in Sudan: IGAD asks combatants

Parties to the Sudan conflict have been asked to declare an unconditional ceasefire.

President William Ruto said Sudan Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces must also agree to establish a humanitarian zone.

He said the move will stop the loss of lives, ease access to public services and facilitate a settlement of the conflict.

This, he pointed out, will lead to the resumption of the final phase of the political process.

“This will lay the foundation for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Sudan.”

He made the remarks on Monday in Addis Ababa during the IGAD Quartet Heads of State and Government meeting that focussed on the Sudan conflict.

Present were Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed, IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu, UN Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, Djibouti Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mahamoud Ali Youssouf and representatives from South Sudan and rival factions.

President Ruto, who also chairs the IGAD Quartet, termed the situation in Sudan as dire with data indicating that over 2.9 million people have been displaced.

On the other hand, death toll stands at more than 2,000 as the crisis exerts more pressure on neighbouring countries.

“The intensity and scale of the humanitarian crisis is a harrowing calamity,” he told the meeting.

In Darfur, Dr Ruto added, targeted inter-ethnic attacks were steadily spiralling towards the commission of genocide.

“This alarming state of affairs calls for a bold and all-inclusive peace dialogue.”