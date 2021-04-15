The Lionsgate action thriller is set to be released at the end of May

Endangered Species, a new Lionsgate movie shot in Kenya is set to premiere worldwide on May 28th. The film starring Rebecca Romijn, Phillip Winchester and Jerry O’Connell is set at the Amboseli National Park.

According to the trailer, the American family played by Romijn who plays the mother Lauren, Philip Winchester who plays her husband Jack, and their two kids come on what Lauren describes as a dream vacation only for their adventure to turn into a fight for survival.

Jerry O’Connell stars as a 47-year-old poacher, Mitch Hanover, who decides to hunt the family before they can return to the safety of the camps and report him.

Following the release of the trailer the Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Najib Balala made the following observation, “Films drive economic growth though (SIC) tourism, investment and employment opportunities.”

The movie was directed by M.J Bassett who shared a clip of the cast and crew at the Samburu National Reserve back in October.

