Endebess MP accuses Raila of using BBI to push political interests

Endebess Member of Parliament Robert Pokose is accusing ODM leader Raila Odinga of using the Building Bridges Initiative to push his own political interests.

Speaking at Nai Secondary School in his constituency during issuance of Bursary Cheques, Pukose dismissed Saturday’s BBI consultative forum in Kakamega saying it was a political platform in which politicians are aligning themselves for the next poll.

The Jubilee MP wondered how a political rally in Kakamega could serve as a public participation exercise for Kenyans on the BBI report.