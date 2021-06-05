Ending AIDS is achievable, UNAIDS expresses confidence

A new report by the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) suggests that ending AIDS epidemic by 2030 is not just an aspiration but can be achieved.

Forty years after the first cases of AIDS were reported, UNAIDS is optimistic that the war against the disease will be won, alluding to the current situation in most countries where targets set by the UN General Assembly in this regard have either been met or exceeded.

The report shows that countries with progressive laws and policies and strong and inclusive health systems have had the best outcomes against HIV.

According to the report, people living with and affected by HIV are more likely to have access to effective HIV services, including HIV testing, HIV prevention medicine, and quality follow-up and care amongst others in those countries.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima noted that high-performing countries have provided paths for others to follow.

“Their adequate funding, genuine community engagement, rights-based and multisectoral approaches and the use of scientific evidence to guide focused strategies have reversed their epidemics and saved lives. These elements are invaluable for pandemic preparedness and responses against HIV, COVID-19 and many other diseases.” Byanyima said

Indeed, the report shows that the number of people on treatment around the world has more than tripled since 2010.

In 2020, 27.4 million of the 37.6 million people living with HIV were on treatment, up from just 7.8 million in 2010.

What’s more, UNAIDS indicated that the roll-out of affordable, quality treatment has averted 16.2 million deaths since 2001.

“Deaths have fallen in large part due to the roll-out of antiretroviral therapy. AIDS-related deaths have fallen by 43% since 2010, to 690,000 in 2020.” The report says

The report however shows that while progress has been made in reducing new HIV infections, this has been slow with just a 30 percent reduction since 2010. Report shows that 1.5 million people were newly infected with the virus in 2020 compared to 2.1 million in 2010.

At the same time, UNAIDS is concerned that young women in sub-Saharan Africa continue to be left behind. This is because six out of seven new HIV infections among adolescents aged 15–19 years in the region are among girls.

“AIDS-related illnesses remain the leading cause of death among women aged 15–49 years in sub-Saharan Africa.” The report indicates

For this reason, UNAIDS in conjunction with the global AIDS community has developed an ambitious strategy with new targets to reach by 2025. The UN insists that ending inequalities requires HIV responses that can reach the populations currently being left behind.

Yet for this to become a reality, UNAIDS acknowledges that an investment of US$ 29 billion a year by 2025 is needed.

“The world cannot afford to underinvest in pandemic preparedness and responses,” said Ms Byanyima.

“I strongly urge the United Nations General Assembly to seize the moment and commit to taking the actions needed to end AIDS.” She remarked