Energy PS: Electricity outages could be man made

The government has condemned the destruction of electricity infrastructure citing possible vandalism of power towers and sabotage as the cause for the electricity blackouts witnessed in recent days. This emerged after connecting plates on six towers along the Olkaria-Kisumu high voltage power line were vandalized and the issue discovered before the towers collapsed. Energy Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa says the government is investigating the issue and is urging Kenyans to report suspicious activities around the power towers.

