Engage youth in modern agriculture to boost food security, Africa Harvest urges

Engaging the youth in modern agriculture using the latest agri-technology and digital marketing will boost Kenya’s efforts to become food-secure and create self-employment among the young, according to biotechnology organisation Africa Harvest.

Speaking on KBC Biz Check, Kennedy Oyugi, an agricultural economist with Africa Harvest, said the myth that Kenya’s agriculture is a preserve of older people should be cracked by engaging the youth in the latest agricultural methods that will create profitable self-employment ventures.

Oyugi noted the future of food security in Kenya is no longer guaranteed by vast tracts of farming land since agricultural land has been shrinking due to competition from real estate development.

He said the youth, majority of who are educated, should be tapped into using modern technology and digital skills to produce more even with reduced land sizes.

“Land size is shrinking, so we need to appropriate agri maximisation to achieve more food with less land. For example, one acre of land put under modern technology can produce more than 10 acres under traditional farming methods,” said Mr Oyugi.

He said young farmers under Africa Harvest projects spread out across 10 counties are taught digital technology where they are able to aggregate demands using digital platforms that enhance their marketing and profits.

“Young farmers under our programmes are taught value addition, marketing and negotiation skills, giving them an advantage in the market,” he said.

Oyugi said government extension officers should be used maximally to train farmers on the ground value chains that can improve their profits.

He said Agriculture has the highest potential to spur economic development through industrial growth.

He cited an example of agricultural innovation by the youth, noting that value addition in crops like sorghum had taught young people in Western Kenya to produce novel products like sorghum cake.

He called on the government to team up with stakeholders in agriculture to maximise engaging the youth in the latest agricultural technologies.

