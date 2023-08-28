Engin Firat names Harambee Stars provisional squad for Qatar, South Sudan

The national team Harambee Stars Coach Engin Firat has named the provisional squad for the two upcoming friendlies against Qatar, the hosts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, in an away match on September 7, 2023, and South Sudan at home on September 12, 2023.

This 25-man squad comprises a formidable mix of both local and internationally-based players. Notable among the foreign-based talents are captain Michael Olunga, who plies his trade in Qatar, Masud Juma in Saudi Arabia, Ian Otieno in Zambia, Joseph Okumu in France, Brian Mandela in South Africa, Johnstone Omurwa in Portugal, Eric Ouma in Sweden, Amos Nondi in Armenia, Richard Odada in Denmark, and Teddy Akumu in Japan.

Ayub Timbe Masika, now playing in China, Clarke Oduor in England, and Timothy Omondi, currently in Sweden, are making their return to the squad.

Additionally, the squad includes international players with Kenyan roots who ply their trade in Europe. Danish-born defender Daniel Anyembe, who has previously captained Denmark’s U-23 national team, and Alfred Scriven, who plays for IL Hodd in Norway, have received call-ups once more.

Kenya Police forward Elvis Rupia, and his counterpart David Ochieng also make the list, while Abud Omar of Kenya Police and Moses Shummah from Kakamega Homeboyz have retained their spots as well.

The team reports to camp on Sunday, September 3, 2023.