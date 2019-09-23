Engineers blame weak foundation for school collapse

Preliminary investigations into the Precious Talent Academy building collapse reveal the foundation of the classroom was not carried out as per the building requirements.

At least seven children died after a classroom collapsed while 64 others were injured.

The wooden structure collapsed just minutes after the start of the school day on Monday.

Engineers at the site say initial investigations show the material used for construction was too fragile.

They are now calling on the government to do a thorough inspection of all schools construction buildings in the country in order to mitigate such incidences.

They said the Standard National Building Inspectorate should be involved in the construction of any building especially schools.

The school was reportedly constructed using timber and iron sheets.

The school’s director, Moses Ndirangu and residents staying near the school have faulted the government on the poor infrastructure of the school pointing out that running sewerage near the school might have caused rotting of the wood and weakening of the foundation leading to the collapse of the building.

The owner of the school Moses Wainaina was taken by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation officers for interrogation.

Education Cabinet Secretary Magoha has ordered the school closed for four days.