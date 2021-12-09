Engineers to inspect projects under development to ensure Compliance

The Engineers Board of Kenya will dispatch structural engineers to conduct inspections and audits of all projects that are under development.

The move follows the rising cases of buildings that have collapsed this year killing close to 50 people.

EBK has further rolled out an engineers stamp that will help rout out quacks in the industry.

In the last 11 months, more than 20 buildings have collapsed in the country killing more than 40 people.

This has been blamed on shoddy structural works, noncompliance with the building code, and the use of sub-standard materials.

The various regulators in the built environment have also come under the spotlight for failure to enforce built environment regulations.

To separate the weed from the chaff, the Engineers Board of Kenya has Thursday rolled out an engineers stamp fitted with impenetrable security features.

The Board further plans to send out Structural Engineers to do site inspections and audits to ensure compliance.

EBK Chief Registrar Eng. Elizabeth Ogai says the engineer’s stamp and ID will help with the easy identification of genuine engineering professionals and documents urging the public to be on the lookout for quacks.

Infrastructure Principal Secretary Arch. Paul Maringa says the country is facing a deficit of about 7000 engineers urging the board to facilitate faster registration of graduate engineer.

The PS has said the government in collaboration with the Ministry of education have instituted programs that ensure Universities are churning out qualified engineers.

The engineers called on the government to ensure engineering courses and programs are recognized globally.

In October, a nine-storey building that was under construction in Membley area of Ruiru sub-county has collapsed.

Two guards who were manning the building managed to escape with no injuries.

A team from ECB that met with the Kiambu County top officials after the incident, blamed the foundation/structural failures as the probable cause of the collapse, which affected an adjacent 9 storey building that was fully occupied.

According to the preliminary findings by the experts, the developers had made an application for registration in the National Construction Authority portal on 10th January 2021 but the same had not been approved pending clarification on documentation sought from the developers.

Also read https://www.kbc.co.ke/nine-storey-building-under-construction-in-membley-collapses/