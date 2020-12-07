England based Gachago to captain Kenya in CECAFA U17 Championships

England based James Gachago was named as captain by coach Oliver Page, in the final squad for the upcoming CECAFA U17 Championships to be played between December 12 – December 22 2020, in Rwanda.

The squad is predominantly drawn from players who formed the core of FKF Center of Excellence, that reached the final of the CECAFA U17 Championships last year.

Coach Page has also included players freshly scouted from the fortnight-long countrywide selection exercise.

The team departs for Rwanda tomorrow, Tuesday, December 8, 2020, ahead of the tourney, whose finalists will earn automatic qualification to the 2021 Africa U17 Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Kenya has been pooled in Group A alongside, South Sudan, Uganda, and Ethiopia.

Group B comprises Rwanda, Tanzania, Sudan, and Djibouti.

Goalkeepers

Alvin Odari (FKF Center of Excellence), Ibrahim Wanzala (St.Peters Mumias), Daniel Ochieng (Ringa Secondary)

Defenders

Abdikadir Mursal Harun (Isiolo Baracks) Salimu Hamisi Omari (Mweza Secondary), Yasin Rajab Umar (FKF Center of Excellence), Rabok Ryan Wesley Ogam (Kakamega High), James Gachago (Moorland School, UK), Irungu Sigmunn Maina (Eastleigh High School), Opande Faiz Ouma (Aquinas High School)

Midfielders

Munyao Linus Kaikai (Kakamega High), Injehu Kevin Wangaya (FKF Center of Excellence), Wafula Issa Lumumba (St. Anthony Boys), Vihenda Silas Maloba (Kakamega High), Kahindi Nyale Khamis (FKF Center of Excellence), Teddy Sirma (FKF Center of Excellence), Omondi Andreas Odhiambo (FKF Center of Excellence), Phabian Sheldon Odhiambo (Ongata Secondary)

Forwards

Jefwa Majaliwa Charo (Tandee High School), Nduni Ali Hamisi (Shimba Hills Secondary), Harel Gil (Claremont School), Muendo Kenn Kyalo (St.Anthony Boys), Ouma Victor Otieno (Jamhuri High School), Ochieng Baron (Dagoretti High School), Koome Dennis (Kanda High School)

