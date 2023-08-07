England beat Nigeria to advance to the Quarters

England scraped through to the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup with a dramatic penalty shootout 4-2 victory over Nigeria despite Lauren James’ red card.

Georgia Stanway fired wide with the opening penalty but Nigeria missed their next two efforts and the European champions secured their spot in the last eight when Chloe Kelly smashed in the winning kick.

In an outburst of frustration, James stamped on Michelle Alozie’s back in the 87th minute after losing possession and was rightly shown a red card following a video assistant referee (VAR) review.

England were given an almighty scare but face Colombia or Jamaica in the semi final on Saturday.

The ouster of Nigeria means that Morocco is the only team from Afroca remaining in the tournament after South Africa was earlier eliminated in the round of 16.

Morocco faces France on Tuesday.