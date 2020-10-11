England mount Belgium hurdle to go top

England made a statement of intent as they beat the best ranked team in world football 2-1, at Wembley to go top of their UEFA Nations League group.

Belgium who were dominant from the get go, got their deserved opener in the 16th minute as Romelu Lukaku converted from the spot kick.

It was one-way traffic till a slice of luck fell on England in the 38th minute as Thomas Meunier gave out a penalty which was slotted in by Marcus Rashford to level scores.

England Coach Gareth Southgate, has come under scrutiny about his ability to mix it up against the football elite teams. This came to the fore as despite them being resolute at the back, they rarely troubled the Belgians.

England shift gear

In the second half though, England engaged an attacking gear and tried to ping long balls to Dominic Calvin-Lewis, who flicked most of them to Marcus Rashford. It was from this axis that the latter managed to switch play to the right hand side to Trent Alexander Arnold, who swung a dangerous cross that Kieran Trippier, headed to Jason Mount to strike a trademark ferocious shot that was deflected off Alderweireld past the hapless Mignolet in goal and make it 2-1.

England must have been happy to see the back of Kevin De Bruyne who was substituted afterwards in what seemed like an injury. It eliminated any threat of a comeback from the Belgians. Yes, there were sporadic attacks from Yannick Carrasco but were nullified by England’s defence.

It was Belgium’s first loss in close to 2 years and England will feel that they’ve found a way to win even without particularly well but old fault lines remain.

