England stunned at home ,Belgium draw in Italy as UEFA Nations League returns

Lacklustre England were shocked with a 2-1 defeat at home by Greece at Wembley Stadium in a League B match played on Thursday night, as Belgium came from 2 goals down to snatch a point in Rome in a League A fixture.

After a barren first half, Greece took the lead 4 minutes after the restart through Vangelis Pavlidis connecting Konstantinos Koulierakis’ pass outside the box, before the host drew level via Jude Bellingham tapping Dominic Solanke’s cross.

Pavlidis scored deep into stoppage time to earn Greece a vital back to back away win and maintain 100% record as they took control of group 2 with 9 points from opening three fixtures.

In Group A, host Italy squandered a 2-0 lead to draw against Belgium, as Lorenzo Pellegrini was sent off for tripping.

Mateo Retegui and Andrea Cambiaso each scored a goal in the first half, but Maxim De Cuyper and Leandro Trossard gave the Red Devils a response in the second half.

Another League A, Group 2 match in Budapest sees France thrash Israel 4-1.

On Friday, October 11, 2024, Showmax customers will be able to watch three matches in total: one on Saturday, three on Monday, and two on Tuesday, October 15.

The Netherlands will play Hungary away, Iceland will host Wales, and Slovakia will play Sweden at home.

Poland vs Portugal on Saturday, October 12, at the Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw, promises to be an exciting match.

During the most recent international break in September, the latter team won three straight games, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a goal in each.