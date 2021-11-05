Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration to end Friday at 5:30pm

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission says the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) campaign will come to an end today Friday 5th at 5:30pm.

This after the High Court lifted an order barring IEBC from ending the ongoing mass voter registration exercise.

“The Commission would like to advise the Country that the conservatory orders that had been issued by the High Court, sitting in Eldoret, on 1st November, 2021 prohibiting the Commission from closing the “national voter registration” exercise will remain in force until Friday, 5th November, 2021 at 5:29pm. The said order will stand discharged at 5:30pm same day effectively marking the close of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) campaign,” IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said.

Chebukati said the Commission will give a comprehensive report on the number of newly registered of voters and transfers at the close of the ECVR exercise.

He said the Commission will resume the constituency office-based Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) and Revision of the Voter’s Roll upon conclusion of the ECVR.

“This will run until such a time that the Commission will publish a gazette notice suspending the CVR exercise to pave way for Biometric Verification of the Register of Voters (ROV) as required by Law. The CVR includes; new registration, transfers of registration centres, change of particulars and deletion of dead voters,” He said.

The Commission has also encouraged eligible Kenyans to continue registering as voters during the CVR exercise to enable them exercise their democratic rights as enshrined in the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.