Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has unveiled a new gin in the Kenyan market, Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla. The introduction of Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla follows a successful revamp of the gin category by KBL. Tanqueray Trademark has continuously innovated to recruit new gin and non gin consumers, through flavoured drinks.

The drink taste profile is Zesty Seville Oranges, which are all balanced by the four botanicals that comes from Seville, Spain. It has 41.3% ABV – alcohol content.

Speaking at the launch in Nairobi, EABL Managing Director Ms Jane Karuku said the business is responding to changing consumer tastes, hence this innovation. “The launch of Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla comes at a time, when gin wave is exploding in the country. Last year, we launched two alcoholic gin drinks; Gordon Pink Gin and Chrome Crisp Gin. Consumers are looking for a trusted and quality gin that is easy to choose, and they are also exploring the drink that can be part of their conversations,” Ms Karuku said.

Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla is a premium gin for the consumers that appreciate authenticity, sophistication and the enduring quality and style of gin from the House of Tanqueray.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The gin sits in the bottle with an inviting light orange hue, bringing to mind the ‘golden hour’ of sunny evenings spent sipping a perfectly balanced gin-and-tonic on a terrace bar. A whiff of the gin gives off an overwhelming aroma of zesty orange and pink grapefruit — no hint of juniper there. But upon tasting, the palate is embraced with the underlying juniper and coriander notes, an excellent successor to the initial sweet, tangy scent of orang