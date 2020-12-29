‘Enormous damage’ to US agencies by Trump – Biden

A spokesman said the Pentagon had been “completely transparent” with the Biden team.

In a speech following a video conference call with advisers which he posted on Twitter, Mr Biden said his team was facing “roadblocks” in the Department of Defense and the Office of Management and Budget.

“Right now, we just aren’t getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas,” he said.

“It is nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility.”

The president-elect added that his team needed a “clear picture of our force posture around the world” and that US adversaries could exploit any confusion that resulted.

He said: “Many of the agencies that are critical to our security have incurred enormous damage.

“Many of them have been hollowed out in personnel, capacity and in morale. The policy processes have atrophied or have been sidelined.”

Mr Trump sacked his Defence Secretary Mark Esper shortly after the election, apparently over Mr Esper’s disagreement with his call to deploy the military against anti-racism protesters.

Mr Trump’s subsequent installation of loyalists in the department was viewed with concern by political opponents, who saw it as an attempt to sow chaos in the final weeks of his administration.