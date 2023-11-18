Enos Kales and Brenda Tuwei win Charity race in Kacheliba

Enos Kales, Brenda Tuwei emerged winners of the ‘neglected diseases’ ten kilometer charity race held in Kacheliba Pokot North West pokot.

This was the 20th edition of the DNDi in the county which seeks to raise awareness against the visceral leishmaniasis (kala-azaar) and other neglected diseases.

The DNDi’s charity run begun at 6.50 am along the St Comboni Kacheliba Girls’ Primary School road was attended by interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omolo, Principal Secretary state department for public works Joel Arumonyang,French Ambassador Arnaud Suquet, DNDI Executive Director Luis Pizarro, West Pokot County Governor Simon Simon Kachapin and former Women’s marathon record holder Tegla Lourupe.

The race involved a 10 km run and the 5km run which was open to school children and the fun run.

Kales finished the men’s race in 27.59.19 minute while Tuwei finished in the 32.35 minute.

In the men category, Charles Rotich finished second in the 27.59.97,Alex Ngeiywa was placed third in 28.33.24, Reuben Longoswa -28.38.4, ,Zacharia Krop-28.40.5,Gideon Kiprop-28.53.8 ,Fredrick Domongole- 28.57.0,Simon Maywa-,28.57.9,Bendon Moshon 29.000.00 and Edward Zakayo-29.05.8.

In the female category, Naomi Chelagat from Elgeyo Marakwet County took position 2 in the 34.18.11, Faith Kipmaiyo 34.40.61, Valentine Kibii-35.06.20, Winnie Kimtai-35.15.74,Elizabeth Kitienyi-35.17.99.,Catherine Peyoy-35.39.08,Salome Otiso-35.41.49,Lucy Chelele-35.46.78. and Betty Chepchirhir-35.49.83.

Internal Principal secretary Dr. Raymond Omolo lauded the move to use the race to raise awareness on the neglected diseases.

He said the universal health care is bound to help in dealing with the neglected diseases in the region.

Omolo added that such initiatives are crucial to the development and creation of awareness against such neglected diseases.

Principal secretary in the ministry of state for public works Joel Arumonyang said the race will help in peace keeping and eradicating the neglected diseases.

French Ambassador to Kenya Arnaud Suquet said they are committed to ensure the programme succeeds adding they will still organize for more races like 40 kilometers next year.

West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin lauded the organizations for choosing West Pokot County for the race where diseases are common adding that they will partner with DNDi in its operations within the county to fight the neglected diseases.

DNDi Executive Director Luis Pizarro said the charity run aims to raise awareness and curb neglected diseases and that they will put more effort within the counties they operate in the country.

He said that this day marks a significant milestone for DNDi. Where they celebrate 20th anniversary.

30km race world record holder Tegla Loroupe who was present also commented the organizations’ in using sports to sensitize communities affected by the tropical neglected diseases in the country.

Diseases such as leishmaniasis, dengue, Bilharzia and sleeping sickness are classified as neglected by the World Health Organization since they get little attention.

By Stephen Aengwo – Kbc West pokot