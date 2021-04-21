If you have an interest in film and a mobile pone, this is the competition for you.

The Kenya Film Commission has called for entries into the ‘My Kenya My Story’ film competition. This is a competition for short Kenyan films shot exclusively using mobile phones targeting film makers, film enthusiasts and amateur film makers. The competition seeks to inspire creativity among film makers in the country and to widen the scope of film making. It aims to bring together Kenyans from all walks of life who have a mobile phone, an interest in film, have a Kenyan story and are interested to share it.

The winner of the competition will receive a cash price of KSH 200,000, with the first runners up receiving KSH 150,000 and second runners up getting KSH 100,000.

To participate in the competition, you must be a Kenyan citizen and the film must have been produced in Kenya. Submissions can be in any language recognized in Kenya but make sure to add English subtitles. There is no set number of entries you should make; enter as much as you want.

The submission deadline is May 21st. To check out the submission criteria, visit https://filmfreeway.com/MOBILEPHONEFILMCOMPETITION

