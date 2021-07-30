Enter the Xpress Yourself Open Mic Challenge

KSH 105,000 is up for grabs.

Young African creatives are being encouraged to apply for the XPress Yourself Open Mic Challenge hosted by LEAP Africa. The contest is LEAP Africa’s Youth Day of Service social impact campaign as a way to motivate the youth to use their voices to impact social change. As long as you are passionate about some form art or creativity, you can submit an application. Be it being a painter, poet, rapper or singer, your voice will be heard.

Imagine the kind of change you would like to see in your community, or country and imagine the role you will play in that change. “Feel free to utilise your imagination and creativity,” the organisers of the contest said. “We want to be entertained and educated by your submission, so get your creative juices and serve us jaw-dropping spoken word performances, painting, poem, choreography, and lots more.”

You only have to be a young African to be eligible. To participate, simply:

Create and post a 30- to 60-second performance video on social media.

Follow @youthdayofservice and @leapafrica on Instagram and Facebook, and tag the handles in the video.

The submissions deadline is 8th August 2021.